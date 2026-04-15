Container ship enters Iranian port of Larak, bypassing US blockade

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Despite the US blockade, a container ship flying the Comoros flag sailed through the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman, entering the Iranian port of Larak, according to a TASS analysis based on data from maritime traffic monitoring systems.

The Zaynar 2 container ship departed from an Indian port on April 11 and entered the Gulf of Oman at around 8:00 a.m. GMT on April 14. As of 6:30 p.m. GMT on April 15, the ship had crossed the Strait of Hormuz and anchored in the roadstead of its declared port of arrival, Larak.

Earlier today, the Iranian-flagged Kashan container ship, which had departed from the port of Bandar Abbas, reached the Arabian Sea.

According to TASS estimates, 16 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz on April 14.

Following the April 11 talks between the US and Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it would begin a naval blockade of Iran on April 13, preventing the movement of all vessels heading toward the country’s ports, as well as those attempting to sail away from its shores.