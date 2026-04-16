Chinese MFA unaware of exchange of letters between US, China on arms supplies to Iran

BEIJING, April 16. /TASS/. China’s Foreign Ministry is not aware of any exchange of letters between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding weapons supplies to Iran, the ministry’s spokesman, Guo Jiakun, said.

"China has repeatedly stated its firm position on the situation in Iran, but on the specific issue you mentioned, I have no information," the diplomat said at a briefing. He added that the sides "maintain contacts" in connection with the expected visit of the US president to China.

On April 15, Trump said in an interview with Fox Business that the two leaders had recently exchanged letters. According to the US leader, Xi replied to his letter denying reports of Beijing supplying arms to Tehran.