Russia’s S-400 missile systems delivery to India to be completed soon — ambassador

NEW DELHI, April 16. /TASS/. Russia continues the delivery of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to India under a 2018 contract, and these deliveries will be completed soon, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said.

According to him, the delivery of the remaining equipment under this contract is ongoing. "There are some batches that are yet to be delivered. We have a mutually agreed timetable, schedule for these deliveries. They will be completed very soon," the ambassador said in an interview with WION TV.

"We have various plans as regards other types of military equipment and generally, a comprehensive plan in our defense cooperation. And I will not go into the details. The US and the Europeans should know nothing about it. I will be happy to share that with the Indian public. But since we’re on air, this is a sensitive area, which we try to keep under wraps," Alipov noted.

As the ambassador emphasized, "India has shown interest in the Su-57" fighter jet, and the "Brahmos [missile project] has been a very successful example. AK 203 [assault rifle] manufacturing and licensing to India is also a very prominent example of our mutually beneficial cooperation which is topical to India, which is of great interest to us. We plan to expand on many tracks, but again, I will not go into details," the ambassador concluded.

In 2018, New Delhi signed an agreement for the to purchase of five S-400 squadrons worth $5.43 billion. Delivery of the two systems remaining under this contract is expected to take place this year. On March 27, the Indian Defense Ministry’s Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the acquisition of additional Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.