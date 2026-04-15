Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly opens in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, April 15. /TASS/. The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly has begun its work in Istanbul, with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko attending the opening ceremony.

The 152nd IPU Assembly will run from April 15 to 19. Matviyenko is leading the Russian parliamentary delegation.

According to the Federation Council’s press service, Matviyenko will address the general debate of the Assembly’s plenary session, whose theme this year is "Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations," and will also hold a series of bilateral meetings.