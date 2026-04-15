Restoring Druzhba pipeline's operation priority for Slovak cabinet — Fico

BRATISLAVA, April 15. /TASS/. The Slovak government’s priority is to restore the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline as soon as possible, the republic’s Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"The restoration of the Druzhba oil pipeline is a priority for the Slovak government," he told a press conference broadcast by the TA-3 television channel. The premier expressed hope that Slovakia, together with Hungary, would continue to press for the speedy resumption of oil supplies via this route. "There are indications that the new Hungarian government will also fight for the resumption of supplies via Druzhba," Fico said.

Kiev authorities halted oil supplies to Slovakia and Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline on January 27. The Slovak government declared an oil crisis in the republic and, in response, cut off emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine.