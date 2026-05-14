Thirteen Indian vessels passed through Strait of Hormuz since Middle East crisis began

NEW DELHI, May 14. /TASS/. Thirteen Indian vessels have safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of the Middle East crisis, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Mukesh Mangal said at a briefing.

"A total of 13 vessels have passed through the strait," he said, without specifying the number of ships that remain in the Persian Gulf. The ministry representative confirmed that in the past 24 hours two fuel tankers bound for India -- Symi and NV Sunshine -- passed through the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, they are expected to arrive at Indian ports on May 16 and May 18, respectively.

Mangal also confirmed that the Indian vessel Haji Ali came under attack off the coast of Oman, which resulted in a fire and flooding. He stressed that all 14 crew members on board were rescued.

In early April, India’s shipping ministry stated that at least 22 vessels flying the country’s flag were located in the area of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf. The Indian government identified 20 of them as critically important for the country’s energy security.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. Strikes targeted major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation targeting Israel. US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia also came under attack. The Iranian authorities additionally decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to vessels linked to the United States, Israel and countries that supported aggression against the Islamic republic.