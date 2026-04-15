Lavrov, Saudi foreign minister discuss situation in Strait of Hormuz

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud discussed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and reaffirmed the need for an immediate cessation of all hostile actions affecting Gulf states, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following their phone conversation.

"The parties exchanged views on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz following US and Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory measures," the ministry said. "The ministers reaffirmed the need for an immediate cessation of all hostile actions affecting coastal states of the Gulf, particularly with regard to civilian infrastructure," it added.

"There is a general consensus on the need to continue political and diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran, with Pakistan acting as a mediator," the ministry added.