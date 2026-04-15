Ukrainian troops set up shop in schools, kindergartens in Kherson for cover — governor

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are deploying drone control centers in schools and kindergartens in Kherson, using civilians as cover, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"The enemy is deploying [drone control centers] in residential buildings on the upper floors, or in schools, or in kindergartens. This means there is overt hostile activity against the people still there," he said.

Saldo added that the Ukrainian troops are trying to displace the civilian population. "They (the Ukrainian armed forces - TASS) are doing everything they can to get people to vamoose," the Kherson Region governor emphasized.