Kazakhstan boosts oil supplies via CPC by 32% in Q1 2026

ASTANA, April 15. /TASS/. Kazakhstan increased oil supplies to the system of Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), whose infrastructure in Russia was previously attacked by Ukraine, by 32% in Q1 2026 year-on-year to 1.331 mln tons, press service of KazTransOil reported.

"The volume of oil transshipment into the system of Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K JSC totaled 1.331 million tons, which is 427,000 tons higher than in the first quarter of 2025," the report said.

Oil deliveries to Germany grew by 48.4% in the reporting period. "Supplies of Kazakh oil to the pipeline system of Transneft PJSC for onward delivery to Germany increased by 353,000 tons year-on-year and amounted to 730,000 tons," according to the report.

Supplies in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline rose by 7.5%, reaching 346,000 tons.

The CPC infrastructure was attacked by Ukrainian drones last year, leading to reports of losses in oil production in the republic. The Russian Defense Ministry reported the latest attacks on the CPC on April 6. On April 14, the Kazakh Energy Ministry also reported a nearly 20% reduction in oil production in the first quarter of this year. The reasons cited were the situation at the CPC and an emergency at the major Tengiz field, which suspended production due to a transformer fire at a power plant.