Russia, Azerbaijan reach agreement on resolving aftermath of AZAL plane crash

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Moscow and Baku have reached an agreement on the consequences of the AZAL aircraft crash resulting from unintentional action by air defenses in Russian airspace, the Russian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministries said in a joint statement.

"In line with the agreements reached by the presidents of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan during their meeting in Dushanbe on October 9, 2025, the parties have agreed on an appropriate settlement of the consequences, including the payment of compensation, relating to the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft belonging to AZAL near Aktau on December 25, 2024. The crash resulted from an unintentional strike by an air defense system in the airspace of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

The diplomats noted that these steps "reaffirm our shared commitment to further developing mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of our allied partnership." "We express our confidence that the progressive development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations, based on mutual respect, trust, and regard for each other’s interests, will continue to strengthen our neighborly ties and broaden cooperation for the benefit of both nations," the statement pointed out.

"We once again offer our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the aircraft crash, and we share the pain of this irreparable loss with all those affected by this tragedy," the ministries said.

The Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Embraer 190, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, 2024. The plane carried 67 people, including 62 passengers, mainly citizens of Azerbaijan, as well as nationals of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, and five crew members. Thirty-eight people, including seven Russians, were killed, while 29 others survived.