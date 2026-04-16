Finland must respect Russia’s interests if it wants to resume dialogue — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Finland will have to take into account Russia’s interests if it wants to restore relation with Moscow, Russian Ambassador Pavel Kuznetsov told TASS.

"It was not us who severed all ties between our countries. We will be ready to consider Finnish authorities’ constructive proposals on their restoration, but, naturally, is Russia’s national interests are unconditionally respected," he said, adding that "the ball is in Helsinki’s court."

According to the diplomat, recently, there have been "some signs that Finnish society, regrettably, not the country’s leadership, begins to understand that there is no alternative to resuming dialogue with Russia."

"On our part, we have always called for and continue calling for developing respect-based pragmatic relations of mutually beneficial cooperation with our neighbors," Kuznetsov stressed.