UN chief’s initiative on Strait of Hormuz requires all parties’ consent — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ initiative on a mechanism for monitoring ships passage through the Strait of Hormuz requires consent from all the countries concerned, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov said.

"The UN secretary general has advanced an initiative to create a mechanism for monitoring the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. This initiative envisages the establishment of some structures by the UN Secretariat," he said in an interview with the Izvestia daily. "I cannot say whether this initiative will be supported by the Gulf countries and Iran. On the contrary, I have heard signals to the contrary. Therefore, the prospects for this initiative are vague. Obviously, it requires consent from all the countries involved."

According to Alimov, the UN Security Council continues work and consultations on the joint Russian-Chinese draft resolution on Iran. He stressed that Russian and China are open to amending the document and the further work on it will take into account talks between Iran and the United States. "We are following the dynamics of the negotiating process between Iran and the United States. One round has already been held. We hope this will not be end of the talks and negotiations will continue," he stated.

Russia, in his words, is taking part in discussing various options for ensuring safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. "These issues should be addressed to on the basis of international law, on the basis of the 1982 Convention on the Law of the Sea, its applicability or otherwise," he said. "We know that it is not applicable amid hostilities. It is yet to be decided which modalities will be opted for.".