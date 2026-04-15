White House refuses to say when naval blockade of Iran will end

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt refused to say how long the United States intends to continue its naval blockade of Iran.

"Sure, I will never set timelines on behalf of the President of the United States, but with respect to the blockade, as you know, it has been fully implemented, and it's being enforced against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports," she told a briefing.

"This includes all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and our US forces in the region are supporting the freedom of navigation for vessels that are transiting the strait to and from non-Iranian ports," she added.

According to Leavitt, Washington supports the freedom of navigation, "just not with respect to any tanker or vessel that would benefit the economy of Iran as these negotiations continue."

Following the US-Iranian negotiations on April 11, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the US military would begin a naval blockade of Iran, preventing any vessels from entering or leaving the country's ports.