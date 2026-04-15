Pentagon prepares for possible operation in Cuba — media

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. The Pentagon has issued a directive to begin preparations for a possible military operation in Cuba, USA Today reported, citing sources.

According to them, preparations are underway in case US President Donald Trump orders an invasion of the island nation.

On April 13, US President Donald Trump said the US could "stop by Cuba" after resolving the situation with Iran. The American leader has repeatedly stated that Cuba’s government and economy were on the verge of collapse following the cessation of oil supplies to the island nation from Venezuela under pressure from the US. On February 27, Trump stated that the US could carry out a "friendly takeover of Cuba."