Russian, Belarusian intel services discuss prospects for mutual cooperation development

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Participants in the meeting of the Boards of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and the Belarus’ State Security Committee (KGB) have agreed to update tasks in joint work on priority areas of intelligence activities and discussed prospects for the mutual cooperation development, SVR’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement was issued following the 25th joint meeting of the boards of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service and the State Security Committee of Belarus earlier in the day in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region.

"Participants in the meeting discussed present-day issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of ensuring the security of Russia and Belarus, agreed to update tasks in joint work in priority areas of intelligence activities, as well as discussed prospects for mutual cooperation development, including within the framework of the integration processes of the Union State," the statement reads.