MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The risks of a direct military conflict between Russia and NATO are growing as the bloc’s European members are actively relocating Ukrainian defense industry sites to their territory, military expert Boris Rozhin told TASS.

"The line between the state of war and 'not war' between Russia and NATO is getting thinner. NATO is confident that Russia will not initiate a nuclear confrontation so it believes it’s possible to open the so-called Overton windows, relocating some of Ukraine’s defense industry facilities to Europe in a bid to keep the conflict at the level of conventional warfare, he pointed out.

In Rozhin’s view, NATO members are trying to find a cheap way of resolving the problem resulting from the US move to reduce funding for Ukraine. "In a situation where the US has significantly reduced its financing of the war in Ukraine and continues to shift the burden of war funding to NATO allies, the bloc’s leadership sees the option of increasing drone production as a cheap way to compensate for the reduced supplies of many critical US weapons to Ukraine, as the US now suggests NATO purchase these weapons at market prices instead of donating them to Kiev," the expert added.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry published a list of the names and addresses of Ukrainian enterprises in Europe, which produce drones for attacks on Russia. According to the ministry, the European branches of Ukrainian drone-production companies are located across eight European countries, including in cities such as London, Munich, Prague and Riga. The policy European officials pursue is dragging their countries into a war with Russia, the Defense Ministry warned.