China to cooperate with Russia to restore peace in Middle East — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. China and Russia will continue cooperating to restore peace in the Middle East, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said.

"China will continue to work closely with Russia and other countries having the same stance to implement the five joint proposals with Pakistan and will pool efforts with them to promote a soonest ceasefire and restore peace in the Middle East," he said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

According to the Chinese diplomat, Beijing and Moscow stand for resolving the conflict politically through talks and call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

"In the context of the continuing Middle East conflict and the humanitarian crisis, China and Russia will stand firmly on the side of peace, justice, and historical truth," he emphasized.