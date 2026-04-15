BERLIN, April 15. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is increasingly pulling Germany deeper into the Ukraine conflict, according to Gerold Otten of the Alternative for Germany (AfD). Otten, a member of the Bundestag’s Foreign Policy Committee, commented on Tuesday’s German-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations.

"It is irresponsible," Otten declared on X, "that Chancellor Merz, with his promise to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons, is dragging our country further into this conflict." He criticized Germany for once again stepping up its support for Kiev through weapons and funding, while the United States appears to be conserving its reserves.

Otten emphasized that instead of pushing for the deployment of Ukrainian defense companies in Germany or encouraging young Ukrainians to fight on the front lines, German politicians should prioritize diplomacy. "Anyone who sacrifices German interests for Ukraine's full NATO membership is acting recklessly," he warned. The AfD faction has called on the German government to halt arms exports to Ukraine and to focus on pragmatic politics rather than escalating tensions.

Following the consultations, Chancellor Merz stated that Berlin and Kiev are working towards elevating their relationship to a strategic partnership. Several agreements were reached, notably in the military sector. Germany has agreed to finance the purchase of "several hundred missiles" for Ukraine’s Patriot anti-aircraft missile system and to deliver new launchers for the IRIS-T air defense system.