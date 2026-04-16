Envoy highlights attempts to turn Finland into stronghold of NATO-Russia confrontation

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Attempts are being made to turn Finland into a stronghold for confrontation between the North Atlantic Alliance and Russia, Russian Ambassador in Finland Pavel Kuznetsov told TASS in an interview.

"It is clear already <…> that the aggressive ambitions of the current Finnish leadership to turn the country into a stronghold of NATO-Russia confrontation can hardly meet the interests of ensuring the security interests of the Finnish people," the diplomat argued.

According to Kuznetsov, "the Russian side is closely monitoring processes surrounding Finland’s NATO membership and takes them into account in its military planning for unconditional provision of our national security." "Specific steps will be taken depending on real threats being posed to Russia from the Finnish direction," he added.