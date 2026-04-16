MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. It is not advantageous for the European Union to admit Ukraine into its ranks, as Kiev would then gain disproportionate influence in EU institutions and become a source of internal contradictions and conflicts, Sergey Shein, Academic Director of the Graduate School of International Relations and Foreign Regional Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, has said in his opinion piece for TASS.

"In line with geopolitical logic, Brussels needs Ukraine precisely as an external source of internal consolidation around the confrontation with Russia. From the perspective of the further dynamics of the EU's internal development, Ukraine as a partner outside the union, with whom member states demonstrate solidarity and support, has a more positive effect than if Ukraine were to become an EU member, where it would become a source of contradictions and conflicts within the EU, gaining disproportionate influence in EU institutions and simultaneously redirecting a significant portion of funds within the Common Agricultural Policy to itself," the expert said.

He noted that Ukraine is a "problem state" for the EU, which it "cannot digest." "Furthermore, in the area of foreign policy, Brussels will become a 'hostage' to Kiev due to the latter's ability to veto all European decisions, not only regarding Russia but also on a wide range of international issues. The European Union is more interested in Ukraine remaining a buffer state with a combat-ready army (until it develops its own), but without participating in or influencing decision-making within European institutions, which would be detrimental to the European integration project," Shein explained.

According to him, there are no objective conditions for Ukraine's accession to the EU, since "Ukraine needs decades to harmonize its legislation with European law and resolve its internal problems." He also noted that Ukraine's integration prospects will also be influenced by how relations between Moscow and Brussels develop after the end of the conflict.

"It is clear that cooperation, much less a 'honeymoon', between the EU and Russia is not in sight." However, it is possible that, given the increasingly elusive nature of American security guarantees within NATO for Europeans, coupled with the continued tenure of the Donald Trump administration, the prevailing view in EU capitals is that unnecessary pretexts for escalation with Russia over Ukraine are unnecessary. This will ensure distancing from Ukraine in terms of political relations, but, of course, will not affect the EU's economic assistance to the country," the expert explained.