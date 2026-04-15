Russia presents International Youth Festival on UN sidelines in New York

UN, April 15. /TASS/. The Russian delegation has presented the International Youth Festival to be held in Yekaterinburg, on the sidelines of the Youth Forum of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York.

"At the United Nations ECOSOC Youth Forum, we present to our foreign partners the experience of working with young people in various areas: from international youth cooperation to volunteerism. Russia is hospitable and open to the world. This year, on behalf of President Vladimir Putin, we will hold an International Youth Festival in Yekaterinburg," said Grigory Gurov, head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh), stressing that the festival will become one of the global platforms for dialogue and bringing together young leaders from different countries.

He also noted that the organizers have already received about 65,000 applications from 176 countries and all regions of Russia for participation in the festival, most of them from foreign participants.

Dmitry Ivanov, head of the Directorate of the World Youth Festival, added that the festival will become a space for the exchange of ideas, the search for joint solutions and the creation of projects that will determine the future.

The Russian delegation to the forum, which runs from April 14 to 16, also includes officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry and other organizations promoting international youth cooperation.