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US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Israel, US have identical goals in Iran, Israel ready for any scenario — Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu also emphasized that the Israeli side is ready for any scenario

TEL AVIV, April 15. /TASS/. Israel and the United States have identical goal of the operation against Iran and the Israeli side is ready for any scenario, including the resumption of hostilities, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Our American friends are updating us constantly on their contacts with Iran. Our goals and those of the United States are identical: We want to see the enriched material removed from Iran, we want to see the cancellation of enrichment capabilities within Iran, and of course, we want to see the opening of the straits," he said in a video address released by his office.

"It is too early to say how this matter will end, or even how it will progress. In anticipation of the possibility that fighting may resume, we are prepared for any scenario," he added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of the Iranian army) announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel, and US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Apart from that, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz for the passage of any ships affiliated with the United States, Israel and those countries that supported their aggression against Iran.

According to Iran's Emergency Medical Services Organization, the overall death toll from the US-Israeli attack on Iran amounts to 3,375 people.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. According to Associated Press, another round of talks may be held on April 16.

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United StatesIranIsraelBenjamin Netanyahu
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