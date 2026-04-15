Deceiving European public about Ukraine to trigger political ‘tsunami’ — SVR head

KALININGRAD, April 15. /TASS/. The realization by Europeans that they have been deceived about the Ukrainian conflict could trigger a political "tsunami" in Europe, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin stated.

"It will become clear to Europeans that they were deceived and forced to make significant economic sacrifices," he noted, answering media questions following the 25th joint meeting of the boards of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and Belarus’ State Security Committee (KGB).

"And, of course, this will raise not just questions from the citizens of European countries, but questions directed at the political leadership of European countries. This could simply trigger a political tsunami on the European continent," Naryshkin emphasized.