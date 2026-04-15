MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Units of Battlegroup North successfully secured Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region, effectively disrupting Ukrainian military supply routes for food and ammunition, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

During the operation, assault teams from the 128th Mechanized Infantry Brigade leveraged the terrain to infiltrate and establish control over the village, severing the enemy’s logistical links.

The Defense Ministry further reported that unmanned aerial systems swiftly identified and neutralized UAV control centers, as well as field weapons and ammunition depots from the air. Following the destruction of enemy firing positions, infantry units cleared Ukrainian positions and commenced demining operations in the area.

Additionally, the Defense Ministry emphasized that Battlegroup North continues to expand the security zone across the Sumy and Kharkov regions.

"Troops are making daily advances deeper into enemy defenses, pushing Ukrainian militants away from the state border to enhance civilian safety," the statement concluded.