Implementation of Trump Route only accelerates — Armenian prime minister

YEREVAN, April 15. /TASS/. The implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project has not slowed down, but accelerated, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a government hour in parliament.

"Despite our concerns, we have received assurances from the United States at the highest level that the project has been and continues to be a priority for the United States. I must say that the processes related to TRIPP have not only not slowed down, but also accelerated, and both sides, both Armenia and the United States, have a desire to implement it as soon as possible," he said.

Pashinyan said that recently the discussions were held on the construction of power transmission lines, as well as starting the construction process as soon as possible.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on a peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan and the creation of transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan on August 8 after a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.