Second Iranian vessel crosses Strait of Hormuz amid US naval blockade — agency

TEHRAN, April 15. /TASS/. A second Iranian vessel has passed through the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of a naval blockade of Iran announced by the United States, the Fars agency reported.

It is carrying food and is heading towards the port of Imam Khomeini in southwestern Iran, according to the report.

Earlier, Iran’s VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier) supertanker, which is under US sanctions, crossed the Strait of Hormuz and entered the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic with its positioning device turned on. On April 13, the US Central Command announced the commencement of a naval blockade of Iran, blocking the movement of vessels of all countries entering or departing Iranian ports or coastal areas.