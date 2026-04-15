US government debt to reach 142.1% of GDP — IMF

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that the US government debt will reach 142.1% of GDP in 2031 if Washington keeps its current budgetary policy.

According to the estimate of IMF experts, the US government debt will amount to 125.8% of GDP in this year and will then grow to 128.6% of GDP in 2026. The US national debt has recently crossed the level of $39 trillion.

The state debt of China will amount to 106.9% of the national GDP and will continue growing, IMF says in its report. According to analysts of the fund, the Chinese state debt will reach 112.5% of GDP in 2027 and will climb to the record high level of 126.8% of GDP in 2031.