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Belarus introduces fines for promoting homosexual relationships, gender reassignment

The law also strengthens crime prevention efforts among adolescents.

MINSK, April 15. /TASS/. Belarus has introduced liability for promoting homosexual relationships (the LGBT movement is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia), gender reassignment, pedophilia, and child-free lifestyles, the presidential press service reported, citing a law signed by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

A separate section of the document is devoted to protecting traditional values. The law imposes fines of up to 900 Belarusian rubles ($317) for promoting homosexual relationships, gender reassignment, pedophilia, and child-free lifestyles, and up to 1,350 Belarusian rubles ($476) if the offense is committed against a minor.

The law also strengthens crime prevention efforts among adolescents.

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