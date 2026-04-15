Ten vessels trying to break through naval blockade of Iran turned around by US military

NEW YORK, April 16. /TASS/. Ten vessels trying to break through the US naval blockade of Iran gave been turned around by the American military since the start of the blockade, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"Ten vessels have now been turned around and ZERO ships have broken through since the start of the US blockade on Monday," it said in a post on X.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation targeting Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also hit.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. It is not yet known if a new round of consultations will take place. From April 13, the United States began a naval blockade of Iran.