Trump laments Strait of Hormuz cannot be named after him

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump might have his heart set on renaming the Strait of Hormuz the Trump Strait, but apparently there are some out there who are opposed to that idea.

"You can call it the Strait of Hormuz or the Hormuz Strait. I said which is better? They said either one is okay, the only thing you can't call it is the Trump Strait. They don't like that idea," the US leader said in an interview with Fox Business.

During the interview, he also criticized Europe’s migration policy and said relations with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have worsened over Rome’s refusal to help the United States in the situation with Iran.