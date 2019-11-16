Number of terrorist crimes rises in Russia in 2019 - Exterior Ministry

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The number of terrorist crimes has risen in the first nine months of 2019 by 3% in comparison with last year’s figures in the same period, while extremist crimes fell by 61%, the Russian Exterior Ministry statistics shows.

"In January-September 2019, 1,382 terrorist crimes were registered [which is 3.1% more than in the same period last year] and 454 extremist crimes [61% fewer]," the statistics says.

Earlier, director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov reported that 39 terror attacks had been foiled at the preparation stage in Russia in 2019. Moreover, 32 militants were eliminated, 679 were detained and 22 were persuaded to give up terrorism, while 49 terrorist cells that were planning attacks in various cities across Russia were disbanded.