Situation around media freedom in Ukraine critical, says Russian diplomat

PYATIGORSK /Stavropol Territory/, August 22. /TASS/. The situation around the freedom of speech and security of journalists in Ukraine is still critical, despite official Kiev’s statements, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The situation around the freedom of the mass media and security of journalists in that country is still critical. The silence of the international community on this matter only bolsters official Kiev’s confidence in the impunity of its policy of repression against the mass media, a total purge of the information space," she told a briefing on the sidelines of the North Caucasian Mashuk youth forum.

She noted that the new Ukrainian authorities had made democratic statements "with respect to the principles of freedom shared by the international community and European countries. "But, regrettably, it has turned out "on the ground," as experts say, that nothing is changing for the better. At least, this dynamics is not observed," she said.

More to it, in her words, Kiev is suppressing the freedom of the media not only in Ukraine but is seeking to proliferate "its propaganda" also in Russia "with understanding of the Western patrons and direct assistance from external players.".