MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The export of Russian vodka grew by 16.6% year-on-year in money terms in January-June 2019 and totaled $65 mln, the Federal Customs Service said in a report on Thursday.

Vodka supplies in physical terms grew 6.8% year-on-year to 903,662 decaliters in the reporting period.

In June 2019, vodka exports fell by 7.9% in money terms against May 2019 and reached $9.9 mln. Exports fell 9.1% in physical terms this June to 135,785 decaliters.