Eurovision 2020 to be hosted by Rotterdam or Maastricht

According to the organizers, the two cities have submitted considerably stronger bids than Utrecht, s’-Hertogenbosch and Arnhem, which were eliminated from the race.

THE HAGUE, July 17. /TASS/. The Dutch cities of Rotterdam and Maastricht are the sole contenders left in the race to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, NL Times outlet reported on Wednesday, citing the selction committee.

"Both cities have a location where both the TV shows and the entire event can be well organized. In addition, there is sufficient accommodation available in the city and the region, there is a good plan for the many side events and there is willingness to make a substantial (financial) contribution to bear the costs of location (rent, furnishing facilities, security, etc.)," the selection committee pointed out.

In case Rotterdam emerges victorious, the Eurovision will be held in Rotterdam Ahoy multi-purpose arena, while the MECC convention center will be the stage of the song contest should Maastricht be selected.

"We are convinced that both Maastricht and Rotterdam would be a fantastic host city where we can welcome people from all over the Netherlands and Europe to celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest," Sietse Bakker, Executive Producer Event of the Eurovision Song Contest, said.

The Netherlands is one of the seven countries that participated in the very first edition of the Eurovision Song Contest held back in 1956. The country last hosted the competition in 1975. The Netherlands obtained the right to host the Eurovision after Dutch Duncan Laurence won the 2019 Eurovision with his song Arcade.