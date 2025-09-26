Don State Technical University to open center for engineering development in agriculture

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 26. /TASS/. The Don State Technical University (DSTU), the flagship university of the Rostov Region, has received a grant from Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade to establish its own Center for Engineering Development. According to the university’s website, the center will specialize in agricultural machinery manufacturing, a field that is unique for Russia.

“DSTU has reaffirmed its status as a flagship of engineering education in Russia by securing a landslide victory in the federal competition organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The university took first place among all technical and non-technical institutions in the country, receiving a grant to develop its Center for Engineering Development,” the statement said.

It is noted that the new center will specialize in agricultural machinery manufacturing, an area that DSTU has been advancing for more than 95 years. The center will design innovative equipment, machinery, technologies, and specialized tools, thereby strengthening Russia’s technological sovereignty.

In addition, DSTU is actively integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine vision, and autonomous control systems into agricultural machinery for the agro-industrial sector.

“The grant will make it possible to enhance our efforts in developing technologies aimed at ensuring the country’s technological sovereignty. Securing first place among all universities is an enormous achievement and a great responsibility to our industrial partners and to the nation as a whole,” the university’s website quoted DSTU Rector Besarion Meskhi as saying.