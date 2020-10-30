Russian cosmonauts to go on 6-hour spacewalk on November 18

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov currently working aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will float out of the orbital outpost and spend about six hours in their extravehicular activity on November 18, the State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS on Friday.

"Overall, the crew’s work on the station’s external surface will take about six hours," the Russian space agency said.

During their spacewalk, the cosmonauts will check the air tightness of the exit hatch of the Poisk Mini-Research Module 2, replace the removable panel of the liquid flow regulator on the Zarya cargo module, clean the window of the Zvezda module and carry out work under the scientific program, Roscosmos specified.

The Russian space agency cosmonauts will also switch over the Transit-B antennae from the Pirs module to the Poisk Mini-Research Module 2 and change the position of the sensors of the pressure and contamination control device installed on the Poisk module, Roscosmos said.

Roscosmos earlier announced that cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov would make a spacewalk on November 18.