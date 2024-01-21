Donetsk market shelling leaves 13 people killed

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. At least 13 people were killed and another 10 were injured as the Donetsk market was shelled by the Ukrainian armed forces on Sunday, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Head Denis Pushilin said.

Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said earlier that 12 people died.

"According to preliminary information, at least 13 people were killed and 10 injured in a terrible shelling on the territory of the market in Donetsk’s neighborhood of Tekstilshchik," Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel.