Kiev took advantage of Prigozhin’s provocation, prepares for offensive — Defense Minsitry

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Kiev took advantage of Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s provocation and is concentrating forces for an offensive on the Bakhmut tactical direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"Taking advantage of Prigozhin’s provocation on disorganization of the situation, the Kiev regime is concentrating forces of 35th and 36th Marine Brigades on the Bakhmut tactical direction for offensive action," the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, battlegroup South servicemen target the enemy with artillery and aviation strikes.

Earlier, Prigozhin’s Telegram channel published several audio messages. In particular, Prigozhin claimed that his units were hit with airstrikes, accusing Russia’s military leadership. In this regard, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) initiated a criminal case over charges of call for an armed rebellion. The Russian Defense Ministry called the reports on strikes at Wagner PMC units false. The FSB press office called on the PMC fighters not to comply with Prigozhin’s orders and to detain him.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin was informed about the situation around Prigozhin and "necessary measures are being taken.".