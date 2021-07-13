Putin’s article highlights unity of Russians and Ukrainians - Crimean politicians

SEVASTOPOL, July 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s article published on Monday underlines the unity of Russians and Ukrainians and the need for the two states to cooperate, Crimea’s public figures and politicians told TASS.

They voiced hope that Kiev would read Putin’s article "On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians," posted on the Kremlin’s website and understand these signals.

In his article, Putin wrote about the unity of two peoples, noting that spiritual, human, civilized ties between Russia and Ukraine had formed for centuries and "have the same roots, tempered through common tests, achievements and victories." The Russian leader is also convinced that real sovereignty is possible for Ukraine only in partnership with Russia. He believes that Russia has never been and won’t be "anti-Ukraine," and it’s up to Ukrainians to decide their country’s future.

"We are one people, we have one mindset, the same historic roots, our languages are similar and most importantly, the heroic past is one - together we defended the Motherland in all battles and we are united. And we in Crimea agree with the president: we are not against the Ukrainian people, we understand that the Ukrainian people also understand what is actually going on," First Deputy Speaker of Crimea’s State Council (parliament) Efim Fiks said.

Crimea stresses that the region is ready for cooperation with Ukrainian partners, but one of the key problems in relations remains Ukrainian nationalism, which is openly backed by the state as well as Kiev’s Russophobe activity.