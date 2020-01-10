Certent and LucaNet create solutions to simplify financial reporting processes

ROSEVILLE, California, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certent, Inc., a leading provider of software-as-a-service solutions for financial disclosure management and equity compensation, today announced a partnership with LucaNet, a leading provider of Financial Performance Management solutions, headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

LucaNet FPM software covers every process in the finance department with a single system and a single database. The software handles the complete process of preparing consolidated financial statements, financial planning, and reporting. Users have access to comprehensive information about data for past periods, figures in real-time, as well as forecasted financial data - ensuring transparency in both internal and external accounting.

Certent's Disclosure Management platform accesses the financial consolidation and FP&A data within LucaNet and dynamically links it across Microsoft products, providing real-time data integration to management, board reports in Microsoft PowerPoint® and narrative reports produced in Microsoft Word® ensuring compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), and other global regulatory bodies. A dynamic link from all source data points directly into reports means customers benefit from real-time updates to one version of the truth.

David J. Nissen, Managing Partner at PKF Mueller, one of LucaNet's most important implementation partners in the US, about the cooperation: "The partnership of LucaNet with Certent will provide customers with a software suite that can reliably complete the full marathon of reporting: from collection, preparation, and presentation to final regulatory submission."

"The Certent and LucaNet combined offering will change the way finance teams across the globe collect data, prepare consolidated financial statements, and produce internal and external reports," said Jorge Martin, CEO of Certent, Inc. "This natural partnership will allow both companies to deliver additional value to existing customers and bring a comprehensive offering anchored in familiar Microsoft applications to companies across the globe."

By integrating the consolidation and reporting process, companies can complete the financial close, consolidate, and report cycle. Additionally, they can connect to key planning and forecasting data for enhanced management and internal narrative reporting, giving finance teams increased efficiency and reduced risk.

"Collecting and consolidating accurate data is the foundation to timely and accurate report production," said Dominik Duchon, Executive Board Member and Chief Sales Officer at LucaNet. "Combing LucaNet's consolidation solution with Certent's global regulatory expertise and multi-lingual reporting solution will fuel LucaNet's international expansion and deliver even more value to our customers."

About Certent

Certent, Inc., founded in 2002, helps customers elevate their business with smart, intuitive solutions for modern finance. Our advanced solutions for disclosure management, narrative reporting, and equity management help business and finance leaders improve accuracy, save time, and get more done. Deploy with confidence over the cloud, backed by our end-to-end support services, deep expertise, and global reach. Integrate easily with existing systems and data sources. Certent helps you redefine your approach to governance, risk, and compliance. The company operates in seven countries and serves over 2,400 public, private, and pre-IPO companies around the world.

About LucaNet

LucaNet has been synonymous with intelligent software solutions and professional expertise in consolidated financial statements and controlling since 1999. Our goal is to simplify your day-to-day processes with the help of our Financial Performance Management software. No matter the size of your company and industry you operate in, we can provide you with a tailored solution. More than 2,600 customers in over 50 countries are already benefiting from our user-friendly software and professional consulting services. Discover LucaNet and see for yourself: Consolidation, planning, and reporting can be so simple.

Contact: Judy Ash, judy.ash@certent.com

