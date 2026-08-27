CSTO PA delegation to monitor State Duma elections — secretary general

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. A delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) will take part in monitoring the elections to the State Duma, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said in an interview with TASS.

"The day before yesterday, parliamentary elections were held, or, as they are now called in Kazakhstan, the Kurultai. There was a delegation from the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly there, and they have already prepared a report on how the elections went. I am confident that the delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the CSTO will also participate in [monitoring] the elections to the State Duma," he said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that representatives of 55 countries had confirmed their readiness to come to Russia to monitor the State Duma elections in September.

The elections of deputies to the State Duma of the ninth convocation will be held on September 18, 19, and 20. For the first time, residents of Donbass and Novorossiya will participate.

Ten parties are running in the federal electoral district: United Russia, Communists, LDPR, New People, A Just Russia, Russian Party of Pensioners for Social Justice, Communists of Russia, Rodina, Russian Ecological Party "Greens," and the Party of Direct Democracy.