KURSK, August 27. /TASS/. Artillery units of Russia’s Battlegroup North have eliminated Ukrainian personnel and equipment in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions overnight, the battlegroup told TASS.

A total of 82 Ukrainian personnel and 10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers were eliminated, the battlegroup stated.

"Artillery crews of the Battlegroup North, in coordination with unmanned systems forces’ operators, carried out more than 450 fire missions in the Kharkov and Sumy Regions overnight. Delivering artillery and multiple-launch rocket system strikes, they eliminated 10 UAV control centers, 82 Ukrainian personnel, and 11 enemy motor vehicles," the battlegroup reported.