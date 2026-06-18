MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The real objective of European leaders is not to negotiate with Russia, but to save the regime of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The real objective of Europe's leaders, then, is not to negotiate with Russia. It is to shore up the Zelensky regime and preserve it as a launchpad for continued confrontation against Russia," Lavrov stated in his article 'Ukraine, Europe and Global Security.'

This article by the Russian foreign minister was initially planned to be published in the Brussels-based "Politico-Europe," but via a last minute decision of the outlet's editorial team the publication was canceled.