Drone hits apartment building in Zhukovsky outside Moscow

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. An enemy drone has hit an apartment building in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said.

"In Zhukovsky, a drone hit an apartment building on Gagarin Street. The fire escape between the 23rd and 24th floors and two balcony slabs were damaged. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties," he specified, adding that the building was being evacuated.

According to Vorobyov, drone debris fell at several locations in Lubertsy outside Moscow, damaging a fitness center and an industrial facility. Drone debris also damaged the roof of the Belaya Dacha shopping mall, causing a fire. In Elektrostal, falling debris damaged the roof of a private house and injured a woman.