Brussels mulls gaining nuclear status — Russian deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The European Union leadership is examining the possibility of becoming a nuclear-armed entity, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS in an interview.

"The European Union leadership is apparently entertaining the thought of gaining nuclear status. Finland is examining the modalities of nuclear weapons transit through its territory," he said.

"And Poland is making overtures, which are reckless and harmful to the NPT (Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty), admitting the possibility of nuclear aspirations," the senior Russian diplomat added.