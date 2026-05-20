Russia, China working for peace and general prosperity, says Putin

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing pursue independent and self-sustained foreign policy and are working together for the sake of peace and general prosperity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following the results of Russia-China negotiations at the highest level.

"We held an exchange of opinions with the Chinese leader on essential international issues, following which we adopted a joint declaration, reaffirming common principal approaches of our countries. The main thing is that Russia and China are committed to independent and self-sustained foreign policy, act in close strategic interaction and play an important and stabilizing role on the international scene. We are working together for the sake of peace and general prosperity," the Russian president said.

It is this logic that Moscow and Beijing use in their joint efforts to protect international law and provisions of the UN Charter in all their fullness, totality and interconnection and interact effectively within the formats of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and other international structures, making a substantial contribution to resolving pressing global and regional problems, Putin stressed.

Putin arrived in Beijing for an official visit on the evening of May 19 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. On the morning of May 20, the leaders met for bilateral talks and later attended a ceremony marking the signing of more than 20 documents on bilateral cooperation in various areas by official representatives on behalf of the Russian delegation and China.

Putin and Xi signed "The Declaration on the Emergence of a Multipolar World and a New Type of International Relations" and also agreed to extend "The Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation."

The Russian president’s visit to China was timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of "The Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation," which serves as a foundation for bilateral ties, and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership for coordination in the 21st century.