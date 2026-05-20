Putin, Xi Jinping discuss most sensitive issues over tea — Peskov

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping holds tea meetings with other leaders as well, but they are essential part of meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin for discussing most sensitive issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There is nothing exclusive about this, but it is mandatory attribute of meetings between Putin and Xi. They use this format to discuss most sensitive issues," Peskov told reporters.

He noted that similar formats are also used with other leaders. "There was same kind of meeting with [US President Donald] Trump. This also exists with other leaders," Peskov added.