Russia ready for honest dialogue with West on security in Eurasia — MFA

BELGRADE, April 30. /TASS/. Russia is ready for dialogue with the West on Eurasian security, but it must be honest and substantive, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with the Serbian newspaper Politika.

"We believe that security cannot be based on bloc divisions and should not be created by certain states at the expense of others. We need a framework that will help reduce tensions in Europe. We are open to dialogue with Western institutions, but this conversation should be substantive and honest. It cannot be conducted on the basis of ultimatums or attempts to impose a so-called rule-based order," Grushko said, commenting on the initiative to create a Eurasian security architecture put forward in 2024 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the deputy foreign minister, countries such as Serbia could serve as "bridges" or "platforms for dialogue and compromise" within a future Eurasian security architecture.