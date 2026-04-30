Kremlin calls cases of detention of Russian grain carriers piracy

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The situations involving the detention of Russian grain vessels abroad can be considered manifestations of piracy, and Russia needs to protect its economic interests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a comment to "Vesti."

Answering a question about whether the detentions of Russian grain carriers in Israel and Sweden could be considered piracy, Peskov noted: "Among other things."

Earlier, the Israeli grain importing company "Tzenzipher" refused to allow the unloading of the vessel Panormitis with Russian grain in the port of Haifa. It was reported that the decision was related to disagreements over Ukrainian grain exports. Additionally, in April, the Swedish authorities detained the bulk carrier Caffa.