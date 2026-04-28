Abducted Russian woman freed in Myanmar — embassy

BANGKOK, April 28. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Myanmar has confirmed the release of an abducted Russian woman, according to a statement on the diplomatic mission's Telegram channel.

"As a result of joint efforts by staff of the Russian embassy in Myanmar, a representative of the Russian Interior Ministry in Vietnam (accredited in Myanmar and Laos), and Myanmar law enforcement agencies, a Russian citizen who fell victim to internet fraudsters operating in Indochina was released on April 20. <...> The victim is currently in a deportation center of Myanmar's Interior Ministry near the city of Myawaddy. She is being held together with another Russian citizen who was released in March from a similar call center. The Russian embassy in Myanmar, in coordination with the competent authorities of the host country, is working on organizing the transfer of the two Russian women to staff of the Russian embassy in Thailand on May 5 for their subsequent return to their homeland," the statement said.

Earlier, Ivan Melnikov, Vice President of the Unified Coordination Center for the Support of Compatriots Abroad (UCCSCA), told TASS that a young Russian woman previously abducted in Thailand and taken to Myanmar had been released.

In early March, another Russian woman previously abducted in a similar scheme near the Myanmar-Thailand border was rescued. She was released as a result of joint actions by Russian and Myanmar representatives.